Better sound from my PC

I have been using the onboard sound from my computer to play games. I think it is time now for a new set of headphones.
What I am considering is the Sennheiser 58X phones and a JDL Labs Atom amp.
My question is will I see a better sound quality if I buy these?
https://jdslabs.com/product/atom-amp/
https://drop.com/buy/massdrop-x-sennheiser-hd-58x-jubilee-headphones
What I am considering is the Sennheiser 58X phones and a JDL Labs Atom amp.
My question is will I see a better sound quality if I buy these?
https://jdslabs.com/product/atom-amp/
https://drop.com/buy/massdrop-x-sennheiser-hd-58x-jubilee-headphones