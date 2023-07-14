Better sound from my PC

I'm skeptical an amp like that helps much if at all. It connects from your onboard sound to the amp.

If it connected to your PC with USB or HDMI like a full AV Receiver it's a pure digital signal going from your PC to the amp device.
 
Cally said:
My question is will I see a better sound quality if I buy these?
no but you might HEAR it ;) i like Senn, some of my favourite heads have been from them. i also really like Koss. shark is right about that amp though, get a usb amp/dac to pair with better phones.
ps: what board you got? so we can know if the audio on it is
 
The amp is unlikely to make an audible difference, as long as onboard has enough power for the headphones at hand. Redirecting the amp money toward even better headphones will probably sound overall better.
 
My MB is a Gigabyte 590 I hope that helps and sorry I didn't include that info in my post.
The internet has so much information on it that finding the actual help you need to hard. Posting here has always been helpful unlike some other forums.
Let me post some of what I have been reading and ask for help on that info.
I read that using an Apple dongle as a DAC with PC37X headset that is all I would need.
What I would prefer is not having a mic on my headset. This is why I am now considering the EPOS H6 Pro headset.
I also read that these are a good sounding headset they benefit from using a DAc to improve them.
So that is where I am now.
 
