Better sound from my PC

My MB is a Gigabyte 590 I hope that helps and sorry I didn't include that info in my post.

The internet has so much information on it that finding the actual help you need to hard. Posting here has always been helpful unlike some other forums.

Let me post some of what I have been reading and ask for help on that info.

I read that using an Apple dongle as a DAC with PC37X headset that is all I would need.

What I would prefer is not having a mic on my headset. This is why I am now considering the EPOS H6 Pro headset.

I also read that these are a good sounding headset they benefit from using a DAc to improve them.

So that is where I am now.