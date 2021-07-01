"Beta" AMD ComboAM4PIV2 1.2.0.3b patch

Has anyone given this a shot yet? Looks like they released it the other week for my MSI X570 MEG ACE, I just updated this morning and will have to do some testing.



We will see if this fixes the remaining PCIe issues when using 4.0 on a video card and then having the PCIe Creative sound card occasionally lose it's mind and require a reboot (my SBz used to get the channel swapping, my AE-7 just flat out loses audio and i have to reboot). I never did have the USB issues so many reported, I guess they are related though from everything I have found online.



Interestingly, clock "boosting" performance with the PBO Curve and Offset on this version looks to be slightly better in testing, so yay, nothing lost and a slight amount gained!



I did see some new options in the PCIe Advanced sub-menu for LCLK power and speed configuration when PCIe 4.0 is enabled, so it looks like they are giving people the freedom to modify the LCLK settings and also enable/disable PCIe end node communications. I am sure that may be part of the issues they are trying to resolve, I am not sure. I left those settings at default for now, but may mess with them if my sound issues when gaming for awhile still crop up.



Anyone have some thoughts on this? Has anyone else had issues with a PCIe sound card when using a PCIe 4.0 video card here?