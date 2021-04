longblock454 said: Depends on the use-case. IMO for a gaming PC all prebuilts suck. Click to expand...

Companies like Velocity Micro and a few others build fantastic machines that are equal to or sometimes better than anything we can build ourselves. That being said, quality on that level costs considerable amounts of money. Well beyond what it costs to do it yourself. Even including paying for huge mistakes now and again. Boutique builders aren't like the Dell's and other OEMs of the world who build cut rate trash with power supplies rated on wishful thinking and featureless motherboards that gimp any CPU you could install on them and whatever RAM was on sale that week.