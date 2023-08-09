Best wireless earbuds? (Not apple and not Raycon)

xDiVolatilX

Jul 24, 2021
1,740
Hey guys I'm looking to upgrade my wireless earbuds something that I can wear at work or doing sports activities. What do you guys recommend as the best ones with the new USB c charging port? Also needs to have a mic to take phone calls. Looking for the best combination of battery audio quality and comfort / size being small along with having a mic built in. Thank you in advance. Let me know what you have how you like it or what you would rather have except not interested in apple or raycon.
 
