best way to use my house's cable coax wiring for new fiber ethernet

BlueLineSwinger

MOCA adapters would work fine, assuming you're not planning to use the coax for satellite TV (they're not compatible). You would need at least two, one at your router/modem, and one or more elsewhere in the home wherever you need a wired connection (e.g., your PC).

I'm not familiar with the brand linked. FWIW, The Actiontec MOCA adapters are generally considered the standard (and unfortunately usually priced accordingly).

Also make sure your coax splitters are viable. They must have a range of at least 5-1675 MHz (I used these and they work well). Eliminate any unneeded splits and open connections.
 
