best way to use my house's cable coax wiring for new fiber ethernet

my house is not wired for ethernet.
i am looking to leave cable internet and go with fiber internet.
what is the most cost effective solution to run fiber ethernet through my coax ?
i was looking at something like this.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XYDG7W...olid=2NIYANE8A4QP8&psc=1&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it
it looks like i would have to buy 2 of these.
one to connect to the fiber modem and one for my upstairs gaming computer.
