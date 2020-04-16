best way to hook up 2x 3007wfp + macbook pro 15"

I have one of the latest macbook pro 15" with 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports

I also have two older 3007WFP 30" Dell LCDs which use Dual link DVI connections.



I currently have thunderbolt to display port adapters and then the display port to apple dual link DVI adapters so I can technically hook everything up and get two output displays on my macbook pro.



main issue is if i do that i'l down every single one of my thunderbolt 3 ports...because i need two on one side of the laptop for one monitor, one port for display port and one for USB.... on the other side of the laptop....i use them up for tbe display port + usb power



whats the cleanest way to hook everything up and still have a USB hub left over....is there such a thing as a cheap thunderbolt 3 dock with like 2 thunderbolt 3 ports and some USB ports?

?