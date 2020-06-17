Best way to clean your high-end screens

I turn off the screen. I spray a solution of 50% food grade white vinegar (5% acetic acid) and 50% distilled water onto a soft microfiber cloth, and I gently damp the screen with this, and wipe dry.



Is this an ideal long-term technique for weekly cleaning without doing any damage either to a sensitive coating or to the pixels?



One monitor I returned I noticed a dead pixel right in the middle after cleaning it like this, but it didn't make sense to me how I could cause it because the damp vinegar mixture wouldn't be able to penetrate the screen and I wasn't applying much pressure.



How do you clean yours?



The 50-50 vinegar solution (actually more like 25 of the vinegar and 75 of the distilled water just because I customized it to be more mild) is what I use on my eyeglasses with good results. Most eyeglass solutions contain detergents and I think the vinegar-water solution is somewhat better.