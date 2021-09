What's the best waterblock for a 2950X? I'm running a Corsair XC9 and my temps go high under load with thick 360mm and 120mm radiators. Radiator temp is never very high. Looking for something that covers the TR better, but I've seen some blocks for the TR that underperform. Recommendations? Motherboard is a Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme, not sure which socket it has on it (Foxconn or the other one).