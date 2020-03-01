Best VPN for real time video (ie ipSEC, Wireguard, etc)

So this probably should go with the home theater stuff, to some degree, however, this is really more of a network issue at this point.



Scenario:



At my home, I have a Ceton Labs cable card tuner. There are two ways I can bring this into Emby (1 way into Plex...more on that in a moment). I can either use SeverWMC or Ceton Proxy which basically makes the device appear to be a SiliconDust Homerun Prime device to Emby and Plex. With ServerWMC I am able to stream live cable TV into Emby no problem (NAT'd) as long as no one is watching the same channel at the same time. So because of that, I tried to switch to Ceton Proxy which works perfectly on my local Emby/Plex test servers, but on my server hosted at an offsite location with dedicated 1 GB up and down (40 meg up at my home), I have to go over the VPN because it's not possible to NAT Ceton Proxy as it uses the same protocols or what have you as Homerun Prime devices which from everything I have read online will only work local or via a VPN.



Both locations are connected via IPsec. I also tried with Wireguard. Neither solution will work. I can stream channels just fine via VLC over the VPN, but once it goes through Emby/Plex, I get severe stutter/lag/ghosting.



I'm pretty sure that the only way to make this work with my setup is going to be some sort of network/VPN optimization. Does anyone have any thoughts?



Specs on everything:



Server:

Dual Intel Xeon 8c/16t (skylake era)

128 GB RAM

2x 1tb SSD for OS

12 x4 TB SAS raid 10

1 GB WAN up and down



System with Ceton card:

Core i7 6700K

16 GB RAM

250 GB SSD

5 TB WD Black

GTX 960

1 GB WAN down 40 megabit up