Best value OLED gaming monitor/tv?

Looking for the best budget option gaming OLED monitor right now. looking at the c1 going for about $500-600 on ebay. Also looking at the Alienware AW3423DW at around $6-700. Any other ideas for an OLED budget gaming monitor?
still kicking myself for not getting the $600 Gigabyte 48" oled last october, that was a deal.
staying away from the newer 27" 240hz due to their image quality.
still kicking myself for not getting the $600 Gigabyte 48" oled last october, that was a deal.
staying away from the newer 27" 240hz due to their image quality.
Last edited: