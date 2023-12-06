Best True Double Slot GPU

aliaskary77
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 18, 2006
- Messages
- 412
I have a 1080Ti in a SFF case. Thinking about upgrading GPU, but am constrained by needing a true double slot card. So many filters for 2 slot still allow the cards that have the fans stick out another half slot. This will not work in my Fractal Design Node 304.
I am not upgrading the rest of the PC at this time, but could consider a case upgrade, though would rather not.
Any models I am missing? Max I can find is maybe a 4070 but that may not be much of an upgrade from what I can find.
