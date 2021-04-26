Best travel workstation setup

Hey guys,



I have been full time remote for a year now, working at home 100% of the time. Now that I'm fully vaccinated, I want to start traveling and working remote at the same time. I am a software engineer and right now my setup is a nice standing desk (uplift) with 2x 27" 1440p 144hz monitors. Ergonomics matters (and so does my back) so standing with proper monitor and keyboard height is a must. I am trying to spec out a nice workstation setup that i can fit in a suitcase or easily in my car that i can assemble pretty fast. Something that i can set up at an airbnb or a hotel. I would ideally like 2 monitors (3 if they are small). I would like to deal with the least amount of wires and setup / takedown time. This would probably require a laptop + travel monitors but i am open to discussing itx desktops as well.



desk: would either want a portable standing desk or a desk attachment to hold a laptop at the proper height to use the monitor while standing

docking station: would it be possible to get a docking station that, with 1 wire to a power outlet, power the docking station, laptop, and 2 monitors via thunderbolt?



Does anyone on [H] do this currently? what hardware would you all recommend?



Thanks,



Adnan