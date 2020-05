My GS66 is in the mail and I want to have it repasted. I've read that Liquid Metal Conductonaut can sometimes be bad for copper, and should only be applied to nickel, and it needs to be re-applied every 6 months to a yearr. Is it better to just go with some regular, higher quality paste like Kryonaut?



Also, do you recommend better thermal pads for the NVMe's?



Thanks!