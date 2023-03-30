Best "speech-to-text" software/solution...?

HiIn 2023 which one is (are) the best solutions to convert english speech to english text... Either from "live" recording or via saved audio file. Online solutions are ok too, but i would probably prefer some "offline" solutions (in order to have "safety" that my speech/text is not going anywhere - cannot be seen by someone else - privacy). But website/online solutions are ok too i guess, just would prefer the offline more.Which ones are the BEST (most accurate etc.) in 2023...?(and if there is even some free option that is super/quite good) thrown that in too).Thank you