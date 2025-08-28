  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Best SOUND BLASTER AE-7 Settings

Hi, I'd like to know what the best configuration would be to take advantage of the Sound Blaster AE-7 in games or movies.

I'm currently using Sound Blaster Command (it hasn't been updated for too long). I don't know if there's a more recent program.

In Sound Blaster Command, do you recommend using the SBX profiles? Or is it better to disable it? Is there a profile for the equalizer, or should we disable it?

And in Encoder, do we select DTS or Dolby Digital?

The speakers I'm using are the Logitech Z906, which "only" support DTS and Dolby Digital. I don't know if Dolby Pro Logic 2 is available with other software.

My last question: I'm playing Grip 2019, and in the sound options, you can enable Dolby Atmos, but can I hear the Grip with Dolby Atmos on the Z906? What does that sound option actually do?

Thanks.
 
most of it is personal preference, what sounds good to you. play with it.
you dont have atmos with that card, leave it off.
 
