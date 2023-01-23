best software for benchmarking--- Storage / Memory / CPU / GPU ?

I currently am using

cinebench r23 (cpu)
unigine superposition (gpu)
crystaldiskmark (storage)
userbenchmark (memory)

are there better alternatives for benching ?

my scores for
crystaldiskmark (up to a 2x difference from 2 run one right after another)
userbenchmark (the scores can be pretty varied - maybe 25%)
can have major differences from one test to the next
 
