Best soft 1/2"ID - 3/4"OD Tubing for G1/4 Zoll to ID 13mm fittings

I've always used Tygon E3603 but it's hard to find ten years latter.I ordered some from performance-pcs but they sent me 12' (At $6.95 a foot) 1/2"OD. Paid for fast shipping and it was the only item I needed that did not show up for the weekend build."ONLINE SUPPORT 24/7" - Sent an email with pics Friday night and not head anything.It was at least Tygon but looks old. Now I'm not sure what I'll get if they try to make good.