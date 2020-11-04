Best Smart TV? (>40")

Hi guys,
I'm looking for a Smart TV to watch movies and play console games. My budget is 370$ (equals 280.000 pesos). The TV prices have increased in my country because of this week’s cyber monday, and many models are not even available today.
The only brands I searched for are LG and Samsung. AFAIK there are 2 types of panels, IPS which has weaker contrast and VA which has better colors. Also LG TVs last longer and have better OS than Samsung.
So which TV should I go for?
Samsung
https://www.solotodo.cl/products/51339-samsung-un43nu7090 43” Panel Technology IPS
https://www.solotodo.cl/products/85572-samsung-un43tu7090gxzs 43” Panel Technology IPS
https://www.solotodo.cl/products/85571-samsung-un50tu7090gxzs 50” (>300k) Panel Technology VA
LG
https://www.solotodo.cl/products/64112-lg-43um7100psa 43” Panel Technology IPS (white pixel issue)
https://www.solotodo.cl/products/80497-lg-43un7300psc 43” Panel Technology IPS
https://www.solotodo.cl/products/82028-lg-49un7100psa 49” Panel Technology IPS
https://www.solotodo.cl/products/79296-lg-50un7300psc 50” (>300k) Panel Technology VA
I appreciate your help
I'm looking for a Smart TV to watch movies and play console games. My budget is 370$ (equals 280.000 pesos). The TV prices have increased in my country because of this week’s cyber monday, and many models are not even available today.
The only brands I searched for are LG and Samsung. AFAIK there are 2 types of panels, IPS which has weaker contrast and VA which has better colors. Also LG TVs last longer and have better OS than Samsung.
So which TV should I go for?
Samsung
https://www.solotodo.cl/products/51339-samsung-un43nu7090 43” Panel Technology IPS
https://www.solotodo.cl/products/85572-samsung-un43tu7090gxzs 43” Panel Technology IPS
https://www.solotodo.cl/products/85571-samsung-un50tu7090gxzs 50” (>300k) Panel Technology VA
LG
https://www.solotodo.cl/products/64112-lg-43um7100psa 43” Panel Technology IPS (white pixel issue)
https://www.solotodo.cl/products/80497-lg-43un7300psc 43” Panel Technology IPS
https://www.solotodo.cl/products/82028-lg-49un7100psa 49” Panel Technology IPS
https://www.solotodo.cl/products/79296-lg-50un7300psc 50” (>300k) Panel Technology VA
I appreciate your help