Best single tower air cooler to keep a Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU frosty (if possible)

Hi all. So in a thread post I made in the video card section I mentioned 1 of my tech deals I got from Amazon during this year Amazon Prime Day/Week. The 2nd deal I took advantage of was nearly 50% off on an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU. Currently I'm running a Scythe Mugen 5 Rev. B CPU air cooler in a Phanteks Eclipse P400A mid tower case. I'm planning on before the end of the year moving my rig out from the Eclipse P400A and moving it into a Lian Li Lancool 216 Mesh mid-tower. With that? It gives me some options for a better cooler. I got 2 in mind that are single tower (Be Quiet Dark Rock 4 and Arctic Freezer 34 eSports Duo Edition) and I am open to suggestions beyond the 2 coolers I mentioned. So what I'm asking here is if I was going to replace a Scythe Mugen 5 Rev. B single tower with another single tower cooler, are either one I mentioned here better? I've thought about dual tower CPU air coolers but I've heard about memory clearance issues with a number of them so I'd rather avoid that if I could. Thanks in advance for your advice and answers.