Best sales strategy advice requested. Should I upgrade and sell as a complete Gaming PC or sell components individually?
PC is an Avatar desktop with:
1) AMD FX-8350 Eight-Core, Vishera 32NM Tech CPU
2) 32GB DDR 3 666Mhz RAM
3) Gigabyte GA-78LMT-USB3 Socket M2 Motherboard
4) 500GB SSD
5) 650 watt power supply
6) dual fan CPU cooler
7) NVIDIA GeForce 710 GPU
I'm guessing the components listed above are worth about $100 to $200 sold separately. Do you agree? If not what is your estimate?
Alternate sales strategy:
1) upgrade GPU
2) upgrade case with fans, lights
3) upgrade to water cooled
Then sell as a complete gamer pc with reasonable features/specs
What do you think of this strategy? How much to invest? Which components? What would reasonable sales price be after upgrades?
Any questions to clarify the situation?
Thank you very much in advance for your response!
