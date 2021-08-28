Best NVMe SSD for VMWare workstation?

I'm currently running a SATA SSD and it seems to me that performance can be improved for 4x VMs. Would an NVMe SSD improve performance? I've looked at a few benchmarks, maybe I'm reading them wrong but it looks like NVMes have a cache that allows them to run fast for a short duration and then they go down to almost SATA speeds. Is this true or did I misunderstand the benchmarks?
Either way, which SSD would be best to get the highest raw read speeds?
