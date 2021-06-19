Best mouse pads RGB xxxl

Psycrow
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2010
- Messages
- 483
Im looking for a 1600 x 800 RGB mouse pad like this
https://steelseries.com/gaming-mousepads/qck-prism-series?size=5xl
But its expensive, so i want to know if anyone knows if this is the best mousepad in this size
Or if there is other brands..i could not find any in this size. Beside this
https://steelseries.com/gaming-mousepads/qck-prism-series?size=5xl
But its expensive, so i want to know if anyone knows if this is the best mousepad in this size
Or if there is other brands..i could not find any in this size. Beside this