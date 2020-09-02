Best Mini Itx Motherboard for a SFF Powerhouse Build

K

kill8r

Weaksauce
Joined
Feb 27, 2014
Messages
93
Hi All,
Out of touch with latest and greatest tech but want to by a mini itx board and approval it to the best gaming cpu around along with a 3090.

Open to Intel or AMD. Anything sexy on the CPU front coming soon?

Is waiting for pcie4 and thunderbolt 4 important for future proofing? Rough release dates?

Advice is greatly appreciated.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top