Best Mini Itx Motherboard for a SFF Powerhouse Build

Hi All,
Out of touch with latest and greatest tech but want to by a mini itx board and approval it to the best gaming cpu around along with a 3090.
Open to Intel or AMD. Anything sexy on the CPU front coming soon?
Is waiting for pcie4 and thunderbolt 4 important for future proofing? Rough release dates?
Advice is greatly appreciated.
