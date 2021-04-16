Best Mainstream CPU for $200-$250

Now that we have 11th gen Intel and possibly looking at 4 core AMD, I was wondering if most would prefer 4 core Zen 3 over 6 core Zen 2 the same way they preferred 6 core core Zen 3 over 8 core Zen 2.



Prices not in stone but should be close.



5300g: High ICP with iGPU but only 4/8

3600: Zen 2 but 6/12. No igpu and price is creeping back up.

11400: High ICP but high power draw. Likely the cheapest of the bunch and iGPU is always nice for troubleshooting.