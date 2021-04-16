Best Mainstream CPU for $200-$250

Best Budget Mainstream for various workloads

  • AMD 5300g: SC Performance above all else.

  • AMD 3600: Great efficiency with MC.

  • Intel 11400: Power hungry but solid everywhere else.

Results are only viewable after voting.
N

Nightfire

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 7, 2017
Messages
3,125
Now that we have 11th gen Intel and possibly looking at 4 core AMD, I was wondering if most would prefer 4 core Zen 3 over 6 core Zen 2 the same way they preferred 6 core core Zen 3 over 8 core Zen 2.

Prices not in stone but should be close.

5300g: High ICP with iGPU but only 4/8
3600: Zen 2 but 6/12. No igpu and price is creeping back up.
11400: High ICP but high power draw. Likely the cheapest of the bunch and iGPU is always nice for troubleshooting.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top