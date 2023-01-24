Best IOS RPGs

Hi all, I have found this is the best way for me to pass time on long international flights while watching movies in which I am only half interested. I've pretty much cleared all the old Final Fantasy series (1-9, Tactics, XV), Oceanhorn and am working through the Mana Series (Secret of Mana etc). Don't know many good ones beyond that. The obvious but restrictive requisite while flying internationally is no working wifi! so title has to work offline on my iphone. Any great suggestions are welcome - thank you!