Best IOS RPGs

Brett44444444

Hi all, I have found this is the best way for me to pass time on long international flights while watching movies in which I am only half interested. I've pretty much cleared all the old Final Fantasy series (1-9, Tactics, XV), Oceanhorn and am working through the Mana Series (Secret of Mana etc). Don't know many good ones beyond that. The obvious but restrictive requisite while flying internationally is no working wifi! so title has to work offline on my iphone. Any great suggestions are welcome - thank you!
 
vegeta535

Fantasian suppose to be good. It is from the creator of FF.
 
schoolslave

I played Icewind Dale EE on an iPad Pro during long international flights. If you don’t mind RTS - the Rome Total War and Company of Heroes iOS ports are also quite enjoyable and well done.

The benefit of these being proper games instead of poorly disguised skinner-boxes is that there are no microtransactions/IAPs or other shady shenanigans.
 
