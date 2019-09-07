Best High PPI Displays

P

Panel

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
449
I’ve noticed that there’s a heavy focus on input lag and refresh rate when it comes to displays here.

Today, I wanted to ask if you have any recommendations for displays that are excellent with high PPI. I don’t really care about refresh rate or input, just the resolution and overall quality of the image. I know there are far too many crappy $200 4K monitors out there to just judge based on that one number. I need help in knowing which ones actually, you know, look good.
 
S

sethk

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 3, 2005
Messages
1,711
What size and budget? Is max ppi with good IQ your main criteria? I know there are some IPS 23” 4k screens. There are also some very expensive pro monitors for image and video grading/ review that cost thousands of $ and have great quality but not sure if you’re looking for something like that.
 
P

Panel

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
449
sethk said:
What size and budget? Is max ppi with good IQ your main criteria?
Click to expand...
Yes, it is my main criteria. I’m glad you mentioned size and budget though, because those $5K professional screens are definitely out of it, and the 23” screens would be too small.

So, I don’t really want to spend more than $1500 on this. The size I’m looking for between 27” and 32”. I’d honestly be fine with up to 35”, but I don’t think there’s anything above 32” until you hit 40” (which is too big).
 
S

sethk

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 3, 2005
Messages
1,711
The further you go up in size, the lower the PPI. Other than the rare odd duck 5K screen, resolutions tend to max out at 4K.
That said, 4K @ 32” is still relatively high DPI for a desktop and that may be the sweet spot for an IPS display with good color and decent DPI. There are a few entry level pro monitors in that size that are pretty well calibrated (hardware addressable 14bit LUT) or can be dialed in pretty easily with a colorimeter and should fit your budget in the US (e.g. PA32uc)
There should be a higher PPI IPS 28” 4k soon but no firm date and you’d have to wait for reviews regarding image quality.
 
P

Panel

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
449
sethk said:
The further you go up in size, the lower the PPI. Other than the rare odd duck 5K screen, resolutions tend to max out at 4K.
That said, 4K @ 32” is still relatively high DPI for a desktop and that may be the sweet spot for an IPS display with good color and decent DPI. There are a few entry level pro monitors in that size that are pretty well calibrated (hardware addressable 14bit LUT) or can be dialed in pretty easily with a colorimeter and should fit your budget in the US (e.g. PA32uc)
There should be a higher PPI IPS 28” 4k soon but no firm date and you’d have to wait for reviews regarding image quality.
Click to expand...
Wow… honestly, that looks like a phenomenal display. I’ll admit though, I am a little worried about FALD on a monitor. Even with that many zones, I’m concerned about getting the glow effect around my cursor (I’m not sure what the “technical” term for this is… the halo effect?).
Do you think that would be an issue with this one?

Have you heard about the quality of LG’s Ultrafine 5K? That’s not nearly as good a display (only 500 nits), but it is a lot cheaper to make up for it.
 
Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
20,429
Panel said:
Wow… honestly, that looks like a phenomenal display. I’ll admit though, I am a little worried about FALD on a monitor. Even with that many zones, I’m concerned about getting the glow effect around my cursor (I’m not sure what the “technical” term for this is… the halo effect?).
Do you think that would be an issue with this one?

Have you heard about the quality of LG’s Ultrafine 5K? That’s not nearly as good a display (only 500 nits), but it is a lot cheaper to make up for it.
Click to expand...
Haloing is only an issue if you always use the dynamic backlight with a FALD. If you turn it off then a constant voltage is applied across the array, making the monitor appear like one with a standard backlight and no haloing present. The dynamic backlight should only be used with active content like movies and games, in my opinion, and turning it off with static content.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Panel
like this
P

Panel

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
449
Any other suggestions guys? Those LG 5K displays are still pretty attractive.
 
A

AgentQ

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 16, 2000
Messages
1,549
The LG Ultrafine 5K is an excellent monitor if you have a Thunderbolt 3 source. It's my top choice for image quality. Really outstanding to use with a Mac.

I switched to the LG Ultrawide 5K2K monitor. The PPI is lower than the 5K Ultrafine, but it's only really noticeable when you have them side by side. For my workflows, the added width of the 5K2K Ultrawide is more valuable than the increased IQ of the 5K Ultrafine.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Panel
like this
P

Panel

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
449
AgentQ said:
The LG Ultrafine 5K is an excellent monitor if you have a Thunderbolt 3 source. It's my top choice for image quality. Really outstanding to use with a Mac.

I switched to the LG Ultrawide 5K2K monitor. The PPI is lower than the 5K Ultrafine, but it's only really noticeable when you have them side by side. For my workflows, the added width of the 5K2K Ultrawide is more valuable than the increased IQ of the 5K Ultrafine.
Click to expand...
After months and months of deliberation, I finally bought an LG UltraFine 5K. For my usage, I don’t regret it one small bit. The text quality is so clear, it looks like the printed page. After seeing the effect of high PPI, the only other option I’d even consider is the LG 5K2K, but it’s a little too late to try out that one. In any case, solid recommendation. Seeing how there are similar offering out there from Dell for sub $800 price-tags, I don’t think I could recommend anything different for text-work, even on Windows.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top