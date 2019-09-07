Best High PPI Displays

I’ve noticed that there’s a heavy focus on input lag and refresh rate when it comes to displays here.
Today, I wanted to ask if you have any recommendations for displays that are excellent with high PPI. I don’t really care about refresh rate or input, just the resolution and overall quality of the image. I know there are far too many crappy $200 4K monitors out there to just judge based on that one number. I need help in knowing which ones actually, you know, look good.
