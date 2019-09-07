Best High PPI Displays

The further you go up in size, the lower the PPI. Other than the rare odd duck 5K screen, resolutions tend to max out at 4K.

That said, 4K @ 32” is still relatively high DPI for a desktop and that may be the sweet spot for an IPS display with good color and decent DPI. There are a few entry level pro monitors in that size that are pretty well calibrated (hardware addressable 14bit LUT) or can be dialed in pretty easily with a colorimeter and should fit your budget in the US (e.g. PA32uc)

There should be a higher PPI IPS 28” 4k soon but no firm date and you’d have to wait for reviews regarding image quality.