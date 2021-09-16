Best HDTV for a classroom setup?

Hi all, need some advice. At the school I work at, we have SMARTboards and Prometheans in our middle/high school. 1080p/4k...all 65-75 inches. Wireless projection built-in and all the whistles and bells. In our lower school (K-5) we currently use projectors that are either 4x3 or 720p...basically long in the tooth. The teachers hook up thru a roku streaming stick either thru airplay or the built-in roku streaming app for the pc. We had a nice cash donation from a parent that will allow us to outfit the 14 classrooms with HDTVs. We don't need the full interaction that the SMARTboards provide but I do want the good streaming capability from PC/MAC to the new TV. We have about $850 per classroom to spend. I am not worried about WiFi as our Wireless system is really robust. We have eliminated 2.4GHz from most of our campus except for our guest network because I found out that streaming in a school with a 2.4GHz systems isn't feasible. But our 5GHz system rocks with great reception.



SO my question is this: What type of HDTV recommend in my situation for our classrooms? Our teachers have either Lenovo THinkpads (Purchased within the last two years with 16GB of ram) Microsoft Surface 7/8 or MacBook Pros (3 years old or less) also hooking up their class ipads as well. We are not looking for a bang for the buck, nor the most expensive.



All advice appreciated.