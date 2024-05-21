Best HDD for long term storage solution?

J

johnnyscience

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 15, 2008
Messages
169
So I've had a 2TB WD Black series HDD for all of my personal pictures, files etc. and it's been working great

But I need to get it backed up in case it goes bad.

I was going to go with another WD Black HDD in 6 or 8TB, but these are not getting the best reviews on NE - 3.5-4 stars, which just seems low

So what does everyone suggest for high quality, long term data storage? Because they are family pictures, I want to preserve them the best way possible.

Any idea when we'll get some new storage technology that won't degrade overtime like HDD/SSDs do?

We need those quartz hard drives already!

I'm thinking of going with a RAID setup for this, but not sure if I have room for a card or not. I also know there are cons to RAID as it also transfers any bad data sectors too, which may cause it to go bad down the line.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top