Best HDD for long term storage solution?

So I've had a 2TB WD Black series HDD for all of my personal pictures, files etc. and it's been working great



But I need to get it backed up in case it goes bad.



I was going to go with another WD Black HDD in 6 or 8TB, but these are not getting the best reviews on NE - 3.5-4 stars, which just seems low



So what does everyone suggest for high quality, long term data storage? Because they are family pictures, I want to preserve them the best way possible.



Any idea when we'll get some new storage technology that won't degrade overtime like HDD/SSDs do?



We need those quartz hard drives already!



I'm thinking of going with a RAID setup for this, but not sure if I have room for a card or not. I also know there are cons to RAID as it also transfers any bad data sectors too, which may cause it to go bad down the line.