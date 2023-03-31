Best GPU options for 3440x1440?

Hey everyone it’s been a long time since I posted here, hope all is well.



I am looking to upgrade my 2070S, strictly for gaming purposes, I game at 3440x1440P (165hz) and plan on staying at the resolution for at least another 3-5 years. I usually stick with Nvidia GPUs but am considering possibly looking at AMD (slight chance) as high end cards are just getting very expensive. Although ideally I would like to have the option to do Ray Tracing as I mostly play single player, narrative and/or choice driven games.



I’m also considering some second hand options as buying new 30 series makes little sense at this point, but I know there are some deals to be had on those cards albeit used, although I would prefer to buy new.



The CPU is a 9900KS, with 32GB 3200 16CAS on a MSI MEG ACE Z390 board, I don’t need to max out the display but I would like to have very good frame pacing at this resolution and have the GPU last me a few years minimum. I don’t mind tuning in-game settings to achieve good performance but I would like to get high quality visuals as well (HDR, RT etc.) especially the first 2-3 years of the GPU. I just bought the AW3423DWF and should be getting it next week and the 2070S is still a good GPU it just can’t do everything I’d like at this point.



All recommendations are appreciated! I like to talk about PC hardware in general so feel free to post your opinions. I also will be looking to sell my LG34GK950F once my new display arrives if anyone has interest, it’s been a great display in my case, no stuck or dead pixels, very nice IPS UW monitor that I have taken care of, I just don’t have original packaging. Same goes for my 2070S Strix, once I have a GPU to replace it with.



Thank you all!