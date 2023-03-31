Best GPU options for 3440x1440?

Hey everyone it’s been a long time since I posted here, hope all is well.

I am looking to upgrade my 2070S, strictly for gaming purposes, I game at 3440x1440P (165hz) and plan on staying at the resolution for at least another 3-5 years. I usually stick with Nvidia GPUs but am considering possibly looking at AMD (slight chance) as high end cards are just getting very expensive. Although ideally I would like to have the option to do Ray Tracing as I mostly play single player, narrative and/or choice driven games.

I’m also considering some second hand options as buying new 30 series makes little sense at this point, but I know there are some deals to be had on those cards albeit used, although I would prefer to buy new.

The CPU is a 9900KS, with 32GB 3200 16CAS on a MSI MEG ACE Z390 board, I don’t need to max out the display but I would like to have very good frame pacing at this resolution and have the GPU last me a few years minimum. I don’t mind tuning in-game settings to achieve good performance but I would like to get high quality visuals as well (HDR, RT etc.) especially the first 2-3 years of the GPU. I just bought the AW3423DWF and should be getting it next week and the 2070S is still a good GPU it just can’t do everything I’d like at this point.

All recommendations are appreciated! I like to talk about PC hardware in general so feel free to post your opinions. I also will be looking to sell my LG34GK950F once my new display arrives if anyone has interest, it’s been a great display in my case, no stuck or dead pixels, very nice IPS UW monitor that I have taken care of, I just don’t have original packaging. Same goes for my 2070S Strix, once I have a GPU to replace it with.

Thank you all!
 
I saw somewhere that the 7900xtx is about as powerful as the 3080 for RT which obviously pales in comparison with the current 40 series of RTX cards.

I paid about $1,300 after tax for a 3080 just before the end of last year and now the 4080 costs as much and blows my card out of the water, in every conceivable manner.
The 4080 seems to exist only for people to convince themselves to stretch their budget and get the 4090 instead, the bastards!

The closest thing to a deal is in AMD's court but you sacrifice possible ray tracing performance. That's why I opened with the 7900xtx info.
 
Depends on your budget? Also, it might depend on your location - in the USA, you might find deals for the RX 7900 XT cards - Microcenter and what not?
I would suggest a 2nd hand 3080 12gb or 3080 Ti. If you can budget a bit more, the 3090 has 24GB of VRAM. Make sure your current PSU is sufficient for the upgrade or you might have to invest in a new PSU, too (you probably want to buy new with that part).
 
Sorry, it’s been a while since I’ve asked for this kind of advice. I’m living in northeastern US, my PSU is plenty powerful a Corsair 1200axi (cousin treated me to one over 5 years ago when I helped him with a build). Budget is somewhat of a concern I don’t want to spend more than ~$700 if I can help it.
 
DKrebo87 said:
Sorry, it’s been a while since I’ve asked for this kind of advice. I’m living in northeastern US, my PSU is plenty powerful a Corsair 1200axi (cousin treated me to one over 5 years ago when I helped him with a build)
Oh yeah, for sure. Good choice. I would check out the 7900 XT or XTX version then but imho, they are pricey but maybe you can find good deals there. If you want something cheaper - then I'd go for a used 3090.
 
pavel said:
Oh yeah, for sure. Good choice. I would check out the 7900 XT or XTX version then but imho, they are pricey but maybe you can find good deals there. If you want something cheaper - then I'd go for a used 3090.
I really want to try out an AMD GPU but I still read of terrible software/driver support that really makes me hesitant, I am not the type of person that wants to spend a significant amount of time troubleshooting, if I can avoid it. I may wait to see how the base 4070 launch price comes out, why does the market suck so much right now? Nvidia won’t give you more than 612MB VRAM and AMD seems to still have suspicious drivers by many accounts.
 
With all the VRAM issues coming up in games, your best bet at $700 is a 6950XT for $700. Comes with 16GB of memory which with a lot of newer games it does need.

If you can afford Nvidia, I would try to see if you can get a used 3090 RTX, or if you can spend an extra $100, get a 7900XT.
 
Brackle said:
With all the VRAM issues coming up in games, your best bet at $700 is a 6950XT for $700. Comes with 16GB of memory which with a lot of newer games it does need.

If you can afford Nvidia, I would try to see if you can get a used 3090 RTX, or if you can spend an extra $100, get a 7900XT.
Sound advice sir.
 
If you went for a monitor as sweet as the AW3423, you really should get the best, 4080 or 4090.
If price is a bigger factor ( you spent it all on the monitor), used 3080 is a good one to get to cover the gap. Use it until you can afford new, in maybe 9 months.
 
GoodBoy said:
If you went for a monitor as sweet as the AW3423, you really should get the best, 4080 or 4090.
If price is a bigger factor ( you spent it all on the monitor), used 3080 is a good one to get to cover the gap. Use it until you can afford new, in maybe 9 months.
I may wait to see how the 4070 launches in 2 weeks or so, it's rumored to launch at $599 and have performance similar to a 3080 12GB but with 3rd gen RT and DLSS 3 along with a FE possibly available at MSRP, if that ends up being the case that's probably the way to go imo. I'd like to get the 4080 for it's extra performance and 16GB it's just a pretty poor value overall, too much $ for a GPU imo, the 4070 Ti is a better value but I'm not trying to spend another $900+. A used 3080 in good condition isn't going to be less than $500, I doubt it unless I wait longer for prices to keep going down for a second hand GPU, and I'd feel a lot more comfortable buying new.
 
