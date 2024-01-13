Best Display Settings - MAG274QRF-QD

Hello all,



I've used this monitor for a while now, put the settings on the monitor side like rtings recommended for this model.

With a fresh windows install I looked at the settings again and I'm not sure anymore which will be best.



I got a MSI MAG274QRF-QD, set on: Adaptive-Sync On, 165Hz, response time fast, HDCR On, Contrast 70, Sharpness 0, HDR off. Im pretty sure these options are a good fit, as they are recomended on rtings.

Now the thing I'm not too sure about: The inputs on this monitor limit its capabilities a bit due to bandwith constraits. Inputs are HDMI 2.0b and DP1.2a. In NVidia Control panel I can chose between 165Hz, 8bit with RGB or YCbCr444; 120Hz, 10bit with RGB or YCbCr444; 165Hz, 10bit with YCbCr422



I prefer 165 8bit for gaming and 120Hz 10bit for everything else, But I can't decide if having 165Hz, 10bit with YCbCr 422 is worth having on all the time instead of switching.

What would you all recommend or what are you running if you got a similar screen?