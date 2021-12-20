Best current Ultrawide 1440 options?

You are correct. A 34" 3440x1440 monitor is the same height as a 27" 16:9 2560x1440 display. From 34", the next size up is generally a 38". The cost also goes up considerably from there. Alienware's AW3420DW should fit the bill quite nicely for what you are looking for. Alienware also has a AW3821DW, but as expected, the price goes up as it's a 38". You virtually double the cost between the two models. It is 38" and goes to 3820x1600 in resolution. It still maintains the 120Hz refresh rate and both have G-Sync compatibility. Acer and ASUS also should have similar offerings, but I know a lot less about those.