Best current Ultrawide 1440 options?

Colonel Sanders
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2001
- Messages
- 4,957
I'm looking at finally upgrading my Acer XB271 (27" 165hz IPS) with a curved ultrawide. Needs to have VRR (Gsync preferred but FreeSync should be fine) at least 120hz and VESA mount compatible. 1440 vertical rez is ideal but if there's a higher rez one that ticks all the other boxes that should be cool too.
I'm also interested in one that's bigger than 34" i.e. has a TALLER as well as wider size than my current monitor (I believe ultrawides listed as 34" are the same height as a 27" 16:9 display) but if no options exist, especially for a halfway sane price, than 34" should be fine.
Thanks in advance for any tips you guys might have!
I'm also interested in one that's bigger than 34" i.e. has a TALLER as well as wider size than my current monitor (I believe ultrawides listed as 34" are the same height as a 27" 16:9 display) but if no options exist, especially for a halfway sane price, than 34" should be fine.
Thanks in advance for any tips you guys might have!