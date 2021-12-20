Best current Ultrawide 1440 options?

C

Colonel Sanders

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 26, 2001
Messages
4,957
I'm looking at finally upgrading my Acer XB271 (27" 165hz IPS) with a curved ultrawide. Needs to have VRR (Gsync preferred but FreeSync should be fine) at least 120hz and VESA mount compatible. 1440 vertical rez is ideal but if there's a higher rez one that ticks all the other boxes that should be cool too.

I'm also interested in one that's bigger than 34" i.e. has a TALLER as well as wider size than my current monitor (I believe ultrawides listed as 34" are the same height as a 27" 16:9 display) but if no options exist, especially for a halfway sane price, than 34" should be fine.

Thanks in advance for any tips you guys might have!
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
59,297
You are correct. A 34" 3440x1440 monitor is the same height as a 27" 16:9 2560x1440 display. From 34", the next size up is generally a 38". The cost also goes up considerably from there. Alienware's AW3420DW should fit the bill quite nicely for what you are looking for. Alienware also has a AW3821DW, but as expected, the price goes up as it's a 38". You virtually double the cost between the two models. It is 38" and goes to 3820x1600 in resolution. It still maintains the 120Hz refresh rate and both have G-Sync compatibility. Acer and ASUS also should have similar offerings, but I know a lot less about those.
 
B

Bankie

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 27, 2004
Messages
1,842
I've had the AW3420DW mounted on a dual monitor arm with a Dell S2716DG for 20 months or so now and it's been great. I'd recommend one if you can pick it up for a good price.
 
E

eddie500

Gawd
Joined
Jan 23, 2003
Messages
958
not a ultrawide but so much better than my 27". I got the Samsung 32" G7 and I just love it so much. I love the curve and the extra vertical height of the 32"

I personally stayed away form ultrawides because I wanted more vertical height than a 27".

I actually liked this monitor so much I bought a 2nd 32" for dual screen.

Just an idea to just get the 1440p 32" G7 instead of an ultrawide.
 
