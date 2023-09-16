Best carriers for iPhone (USA)

Which carrier or carriers offer the cleanest iPhone experience?

I've never owned a smartphone and am finally shopping for one. A concern that popped up for me is any requirement to use carrier-specific apps. For example, I recall a Reddit thread which aired complaints about an AT&T app titled, "ActiveArmor". Mint Mobile may have a similar app. Shouldn't it be common to use an iPhone without having to install a carrier's app?

The newest iPhone SE looks good to me. As for other factors I care about, the monthly subscription price is far more important than bandwidth. I am especially interested in any thoughts about Mint Mobile because their pricing is so attractive.
 
