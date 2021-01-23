Best cards not regarding speed/power usage

Hey,



Im searching for most efficient mining GPUs but I don't care about the power usage. My main concerns are: mining speed and availability (EU). I've been trying to find answers in other threads and internet but everyone is recommending best card in terms of speed/power efficiency. Can you recommend ones I should look into? I'd like to buy cards from this or previous gen, preferably up to 500 usd but of course, if there are some that could do the same work (in total) but at a higher price per piece I'd get them.



Thanks