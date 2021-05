Eh, driving orders around sounds waaay better than standing on the sales floor all day with managers breathing down yr neck to coerce walk-ins into buying extended warranties. I don't see it as a "break" because driving deliveries is an actual job, just a different one than being an in-store rep. Retail jobs are awful but delivery jobs are tolerable. I just hope BB doesn't go all Amazon on the staff that's in back packing the orders for delivery... they chose to hire humans, they get to deal with the fact that humans are... well, human, and have needs and bodily functions and feelings (controversial thing to say out loud, I know)