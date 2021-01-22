Best buy stock dropping right now 1/22 12PM

GravityBear

Jan 7, 2021
4
They have great bot protection, anyone looking right now needs to go try their site if you want a new card.

Edit: 3080 FE and some 3090s still available at 12:20PM. Best buy usually trickles stock out as well, keep an eye on it.

Edit 2: 3090 FE still available - MSRP 3090, the rarest of beasts. 12:21PM.
 
C

criccio

Mar 26, 2008
13,376
The drop actually started an hour ago.. good luck.

Snagged a 3090 FE and I was there from the beginning for 3080's.
 
