Best buy stock dropping right now 1/22 12PM

They have great bot protection, anyone looking right now needs to go try their site if you want a new card.
Edit: 3080 FE and some 3090s still available at 12:20PM. Best buy usually trickles stock out as well, keep an eye on it.
Edit 2: 3090 FE still available - MSRP 3090, the rarest of beasts. 12:21PM.
