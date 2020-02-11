Best Buy CPU's damaged

I was surprised that Best Buy was selling AMD 3950x CPU's, they had a good deal with Borderlands 3 and The Outerworlds keys bundled. I'd rather give a brick and mortar the business than Amazon so I bit. The first package looked like it was kicked down a few flights of stairs - see pic. I returned it and reordered. The second CPU came with the sticker seal broken, I returned it. The third came and while it looked undamaged, it had bent pins. All three packages came in different sized boxes, none had bubble wrap of any sort. I'm in NE Wisconsin, so maybe it's a local distributor issue, but thought I should share.



Best Buy was great with the returns, but they need to fix that shit.