Best bootable stability software?

T

TheForumTroll

Weaksauce
Joined
Oct 11, 2009
Messages
78


I have some hardware I'd like to throw some tests at and I have not been overclocking for quite some time so I'm out of the loop. I read somewhere that Memtest86 is out when testing DDR5. No idea if that is true? Anyways, any up to date recommendations on software that are bootable (IE. not Windows programs) to stress test and to test for memory errors?
 
