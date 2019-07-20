Best android/ios games with controller support

Hey Guys,



I'm having a difficult time finding games with bluetooth controller support. I have a StellSeries Stratus XL I picked up for $15 on closeout from wal-mart, and I have the IOS version coming from Amazon.



I find there is no consistency (I'm looking at you - lego games!) of having controller support or not. It seems most of the Lego ones I've tried just don't support a bluetooth controller -- but TFA does. NBA Jam does as well!



Any suggestions on (kid friendly) games that have good controller support?