Best android/ios games with controller support

[H]F Junkie
Hey Guys,

I'm having a difficult time finding games with bluetooth controller support. I have a StellSeries Stratus XL I picked up for $15 on closeout from wal-mart, and I have the IOS version coming from Amazon.

I find there is no consistency (I'm looking at you - lego games!) of having controller support or not. It seems most of the Lego ones I've tried just don't support a bluetooth controller -- but TFA does. NBA Jam does as well!

Any suggestions on (kid friendly) games that have good controller support?
 
southrncomfort

I'm looking for a preferably driving) game that has the android VR (google carboard) and a bluetooth generic controller - any suggestions ?
 
Davil alex

You can find it on CoiMobile. There are many new updated games. I have also found the latest Super Mario Run game on it.
 
