Best 43 inch VA for work use

I'm still using a 2015 Philips 40 inch 4k monitor, which was the first affordable one in that size that ever came out. It's a VA panel, BGR, not particularly bright, and I'm very happy with it.. Except it's limited to 60hz, and every other screen I use - LG C1 TVs around the house and two gaming laptops - have much higher refresh rates, and I've starts to notice how sluggish this one is.



I'm not up for OLED as I do 50+ hours of computer work a week, typically gmail, docs, spreadsheets, zoom, slack, basically a bunch of stuff that will burn in. I'm also not up for a smaller size or an ultrawide as I really like my current setup. I'm totally used to a BGR VA panel so I assume I won't have the concerns that most people have about text clarity (unless somehow this 2015 panel is better than the current ones?)



I've watched and read the reviews of the current 43 inch VA options and it's super confusing which one is actually the best for work purposes. Rtings suggests that actually the Samsung Qn90b is the best. The G7 doesn't get much love. Some suggest the Aorus is the best, others say it's terrible. Assuming that I'm ok with the downsides of the 43 inch BGR VA panels overall, is there a forum conclusion for which one is best for work (not gaming / multimedia)?