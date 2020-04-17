Best 240hz monitor?

Anyone experienced around here who has also done the research and/or testing themselves...



So I have been kinda wanting a 240hz monitor. Unfortunately there are so many with so many different positives and negatives to each of them....



All around, what is the best bang 4 buck 240hz monitor? Suggestions?



Here are my picks I have narrowed down to.



BenQ Zowie xl2546 ($500 and known for best aim stabilizer, but also known to be worse in every other way than others below)

Gigabyte Aorus KD25F ($500)

Acer Predator XN253QX (G-sync model of the one below, but also $500)

Acer Nitro XF252Q (Freesync model of the one above, only $350ish)

HP Omen x 25 (G-sync and known for among the lowest input lag and often on sale for $410. Also HP whos terrible for support)

Dell Alienware AW2518hf (I can get this one the cheapest, but its old gen)