BeQuiet 801 AirFlow Edition

I really fell in love with the looks of the BeQuiet windowed 801 and I especially like how the side panels attach and detach. Only problems I have with the case are the lack of color options (need a white case for that storm trooper look) and the restricted air flow. I know they are going for quiet operation, but there's no reason you can't have air flow and silence. This will be my first build in about 6 years, so maybe this is normal now, but BeQuiet was willing to sell me parts out of their higher end Dark Base. I thought that was pretty interesting so I upgraded the fan controller and IO panel. I will keep this thread updated as I ready this case for ryzen 4000 and Nvidia RTX 3000. Please feel free to leave any constructive criticism.
Mods so far:
Mods so far:
- Switched out fan controller to Dark Base pwm controller with LED headers
- Switched IO panel to Dark Base unit which includes USB C and the correct header to operate the pwm fan controller
- Cut vent in top panel for Nemesis NLX420 radiator.
- Modified latch mechanism to fit radiator
- Designed custom grill for top panel, currently being laser cut.
- Prepping for paint
Last edited: