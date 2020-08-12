BeQuiet 801 AirFlow Edition

Switched out fan controller to Dark Base pwm controller with LED headers

Switched IO panel to Dark Base unit which includes USB C and the correct header to operate the pwm fan controller

Cut vent in top panel for Nemesis NLX420 radiator.

Modified latch mechanism to fit radiator

Designed custom grill for top panel, currently being laser cut.

Prepping for paint

I really fell in love with the looks of the BeQuiet windowed 801 and I especially like how the side panels attach and detach. Only problems I have with the case are the lack of color options (need a white case for that storm trooper look) and the restricted air flow. I know they are going for quiet operation, but there's no reason you can't have air flow and silence. This will be my first build in about 6 years, so maybe this is normal now, but BeQuiet was willing to sell me parts out of their higher end Dark Base. I thought that was pretty interesting so I upgraded the fan controller and IO panel. I will keep this thread updated as I ready this case for ryzen 4000 and Nvidia RTX 3000. Please feel free to leave any constructive criticism.Mods so far: