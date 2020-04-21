BenQ BL3200PT - blackscreen

I have a problem with my BenQ BL3200PT display - all of a sudden, not preceeded by any HW change, nor Windows update (at least I think so). It was working fine and the other day, I just turned my PC on and the display is SHOWING only black.I can't see a POST screen, not even OSD menu (LCD settings)The facts:- I've tested the display with PC and laptop, both HDMI and DP connections (threwed away all VGA cables I've had few months ago)- display is detecting connected device - backlight goes on, notification light on display indicates that too- built-in USB hub is working- there's kind of a remote control connected via miniUSB to the display:- when I press the shortcut button on it, to change color profile, the screen responds by changing the shade of black it displays.I've encountered faulty displays before, but never something like that... Looks like it's working but it just don't show any picture, only black.Any idea what the source of the problem might be or enything else I can try ?Warranty ended a few months ago, of course...Thanks for any advice