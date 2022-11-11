Been searching around for answer 5 beeps

Putting together a gaming rig for my son

Build components

Z590i Aorus ultra

i5-11600K LGA1200

Asus RTX2070S

Trident Z neo F4-4000C18D-

32GTZN

EVGA 1000 watt



On power up I get 5 beeps

DID A Clear CMOS

1)Tried swapping various memory sticks and slots.

2) swapped GPU’s

3) changed HDMI cable

4) reconnected all cables

Everything powers on, keyboard, fans board lights up.



Still 5 beeps no post



Any suggestions