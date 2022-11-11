Been searching around for answer 5 beeps

Randy6309
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Jul 3, 2022
- Messages
- 70
Putting together a gaming rig for my son
Build components
Z590i Aorus ultra
i5-11600K LGA1200
Asus RTX2070S
Trident Z neo F4-4000C18D-
32GTZN
EVGA 1000 watt
On power up I get 5 beeps
DID A Clear CMOS
1)Tried swapping various memory sticks and slots.
2) swapped GPU’s
3) changed HDMI cable
4) reconnected all cables
Everything powers on, keyboard, fans board lights up.
Still 5 beeps no post
Any suggestions
