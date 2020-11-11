Been out of the loop for a while

C

Circumnavigate

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 26, 2009
Messages
185
Hey guys I have been out of the loop for a while and am looking to buy a new power supply to power a ThreadRipper 3970X and RX 3080.

I was wondering is Seasonic still the best power supply around?

I see that EVGA now makes power supplies and was wondering if those are any good and worth considering instead?

I like to get EVGA versions of video cards, do you think there would be some sort of increased synergy/reliability when connecting an EVGA graphics card to an EVGA power supply or would it literally make no difference?
 
Grebuloner

Grebuloner

Gawd
Joined
Jul 31, 2009
Messages
879
1. Yes, particularly the Prime series.

2. They don't make them, but they do partner with the manufacturers for the units they sell, and those at the top end (SuperFlower OEM, IIRC) are very good. They make a good second choice to SS IMHO.

3. There is no difference. Standards are a wonderful thing.
 
