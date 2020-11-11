Hey guys I have been out of the loop for a while and am looking to buy a new power supply to power a ThreadRipper 3970X and RX 3080.



I was wondering is Seasonic still the best power supply around?



I see that EVGA now makes power supplies and was wondering if those are any good and worth considering instead?



I like to get EVGA versions of video cards, do you think there would be some sort of increased synergy/reliability when connecting an EVGA graphics card to an EVGA power supply or would it literally make no difference?