Be Quiet Straight Power 15000 or Corsair HX1500i (2023)?

LGabrielPhoto

LGabrielPhoto

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 5, 2006
Messages
3,232
Hi.
Is there any reason to pick the corsair over the bequiet for a 14900k and 4090 fe build?
With the corsair I will end up spending more to get sleeved cables while the bequiet comes with them already but no fancy app of course.
Thoughts?


Ps this is not a question about my power needs just between those two psus
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top