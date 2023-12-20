Be Quiet Straight Power 15000 or Corsair HX1500i (2023)?

LGabrielPhoto
Hi.
Is there any reason to pick the corsair over the bequiet for a 14900k and 4090 fe build?
With the corsair I will end up spending more to get sleeved cables while the bequiet comes with them already but no fancy app of course.
Thoughts?
Ps this is not a question about my power needs just between those two psus
