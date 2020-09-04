Be Quiet Dark Power 12

Hey guys, does anyone know who the OEM is for the Dark Power 12I’m looking at the 1200w version, their higher end stuff has generally been well regarded and I know a few have historically been rebadged seasonic but it doesn’t have the “giveaway” hybrid fan.I’m guessing it *might* be just based on the ‘wireless‘ design, but my Google fu is failing and I know nothing about electrical engineering to work it out from looking. I bottom out at “ooo that’s a big capacitor”Specs wise it looks to be pretty on point (if expensive) but I’m pretty picky on psu manufacturer after many problems in years pastWith [H] Gone and Jonnyguru low activity I’m struggling for info these days.