Be Quiet Dark Power 12

I

Iratus

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
1,390
Hey guys, does anyone know who the OEM is for the Dark Power 12

https://www.bequiet.com/en/powersupply/dark-power-pro-12/1920

I’m looking at the 1200w version, their higher end stuff has generally been well regarded and I know a few have historically been rebadged seasonic but it doesn’t have the “giveaway” hybrid fan.

I’m guessing it *might* be just based on the ‘wireless‘ design, but my Google fu is failing and I know nothing about electrical engineering to work it out from looking. I bottom out at “ooo that’s a big capacitor”

Specs wise it looks to be pretty on point (if expensive) but I’m pretty picky on psu manufacturer after many problems in years past

With [H] Gone and Jonnyguru low activity I’m struggling for info these days.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top