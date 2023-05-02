Bay Area tech layoffs soar

Meta Platforms orchestrates more than 4,000 job cuts in region

"Including the Meta job cuts, these are the tech companies that have sketched out plans for the most job cuts in the Bay Area, starting in July 2023:
  • Meta Platforms, 4,070 layoffs in Menlo Park, San Francisco, Fremont, Sunnyvale and Burlingame
  • Google, 1,608 job cuts in Mountain View, Moffett Field, San Bruno and Palo Alto
  • Salesforce, 1,151 staff reductions in San Francisco
  • Twitter, 900 layoffs in San Francisco and San Jose
  • Cisco Systems, 673 job cuts in San Jose, Milpitas and San Francisco
  • Grocery Delivery E-Services (HelloFresh), 611 staff reductions in Richmond
  • Amazon, 524 layoffs in Sunnyvale and San Francisco
  • Intel, 490 job cuts in Santa Clara and San Jose
  • Rivian Automotive, 448 staff reductions in Palo Alto
  • Lam Research, 400 layoffs in Fremont and Livermore
Starting in mid-2023, tech companies have revealed plans to chop at least 21,900 jobs in the Bay Area, this news organization’s review of the EDD reports shows. Some of these layoffs have already occurred while others are scheduled to take place.
Tech industry layoff decisions are starting to show up in a disquieting fashion in the overall job market and economy in the Bay Area."

57f65d2bc2f45d370477d00a11abb84ad86082ad.jpg

Source: https://www.marinij.com/2023/05/01/...-layoff-menlo-park-sunnyvale-fremont-economy/
 
That a employer would take a chance on anyone is surprising today to me actually to keep the masses happy.
 
Hollywood Writers Strike Over AI Concerns (gizmodo.com)

the WGA tweeted late Monday evening. "Picketing will begin Tuesday afternoon."

The Music Industry Has an AI Problem
"When an AI-generated song called “Heart on My Sleeve” was uploaded to major streaming services by an anonymous TikTok user, it quickly went viral on social media, amassing millions of plays. The track, which features Drake and the Weeknd's AI-"
 
Layoffs make shares go up?
Shareholder value?
SOMEBODY THINK OF THE SHAREHOLDERS!

Maybe we should just print more money for bankers like we have for going on 25 years, it's trickled down.. Right? Or are we jacking up interest rates because the bankers and billionaires that were handed all of that money have used it on holdings that very distinctly don't ever trickle down so the middle and working classes are now getting fucked because they got almost .1% of the money that the western world's governments have been printing.

Hollywood Writers Strike Over AI Concerns (gizmodo.com)

the WGA tweeted late Monday evening. "Picketing will begin Tuesday afternoon."

The Music Industry Has an AI Problem
"When an AI-generated song called “Heart on My Sleeve” was uploaded to major streaming services by an anonymous TikTok user, it quickly went viral on social media, amassing millions of plays. The track, which features Drake and the Weeknd's AI-"
Pop and shitty hip-hop like Drake's are probably the perfect AI product.

Going on strike to protest technology is... As old as time itself. It's also been historically completely ineffectual.
 
