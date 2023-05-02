Bay Area tech layoffs soar

erek
erek
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,224
Meta Platforms orchestrates more than 4,000 job cuts in region
Source: https://www.marinij.com/2023/05/01/...-layoff-menlo-park-sunnyvale-fremont-economy/
"Including the Meta job cuts, these are the tech companies that have sketched out plans for the most job cuts in the Bay Area, starting in July 2023:
- Meta Platforms, 4,070 layoffs in Menlo Park, San Francisco, Fremont, Sunnyvale and Burlingame
- Google, 1,608 job cuts in Mountain View, Moffett Field, San Bruno and Palo Alto
- Salesforce, 1,151 staff reductions in San Francisco
- Twitter, 900 layoffs in San Francisco and San Jose
- Cisco Systems, 673 job cuts in San Jose, Milpitas and San Francisco
- Grocery Delivery E-Services (HelloFresh), 611 staff reductions in Richmond
- Amazon, 524 layoffs in Sunnyvale and San Francisco
- Intel, 490 job cuts in Santa Clara and San Jose
- Rivian Automotive, 448 staff reductions in Palo Alto
- Lam Research, 400 layoffs in Fremont and Livermore
Tech industry layoff decisions are starting to show up in a disquieting fashion in the overall job market and economy in the Bay Area."
Source: https://www.marinij.com/2023/05/01/...-layoff-menlo-park-sunnyvale-fremont-economy/