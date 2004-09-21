Battlefront Impressions

Who was expecting something more about Battlefront?
Well, really, I picked it up, with much joy, installed it...music is awesome, but when you go and play...there's no story at all. Just battles. Basically they have taken BF1942 and did a mod on it.
Plus, your vision is blurry. At first its nice, but then I got upset about it, because you can`t see any details on stuff. That's why it works so well with 4X AA at 1280x1024. Its all blurred up.
I'm sad at this point. I just played 3 maps of the first campaign and really, I'm not happy about it. Oh and soooo easy! I mean, it took 3 mintues to win the first map, 4 mintues for the second and 5 minutes fo the third. Will it get better?
Maybe its just me, but thats how I feel. I waited 3 years for this game and it came down to this....
