Battlefront Impressions

The Saint

Who was expecting something more about Battlefront?

Well, really, I picked it up, with much joy, installed it...music is awesome, but when you go and play...there's no story at all. Just battles. Basically they have taken BF1942 and did a mod on it. :(
Plus, your vision is blurry. At first its nice, but then I got upset about it, because you can`t see any details on stuff. That's why it works so well with 4X AA at 1280x1024. Its all blurred up.

I'm sad at this point. I just played 3 maps of the first campaign and really, I'm not happy about it. Oh and soooo easy! I mean, it took 3 mintues to win the first map, 4 mintues for the second and 5 minutes fo the third. Will it get better?

Maybe its just me, but thats how I feel. I waited 3 years for this game and it came down to this....
 
theNoid

I don't believe they really focused on the SP as much as they did online play. How is MP ?
 
odoe

odoe

I'm curious how the MP is as well. I really want to get this game and enjoy it, but I have a gut feeling I'd be disappointed.
 
zoobaby

zoobaby

With some people already expressing concerns about gameplay, I doubt it is worth the $50or my time. Hell it took a week before D3 letdowns began, for SW:BF it has been the release day!
 
The Saint

just an update on the MP part of the game.

1 word: MEH.

Gameplay in MP is aweful. If you can find a server with a good ping, and I mean at least to play you are very lucky. I have a 5Mbit connection with pings in the low 30s and it was aweful.

Is it me or the weapons feel really like a toy? :( I'm very disappointed by Lucasart. I spent 58$ CDN and I could have bought the DVD set instead. At least that one is incredibly worth it.
 
IceWindus

The Saint said:
just an update on the MP part of the game.

1 word: MEH.

Gameplay in MP is aweful. If you can find a server with a good ping, and I mean at least to play you are very lucky. I have a 5Mbit connection with pings in the low 30s and it was aweful.

Is it me or the weapons feel really like a toy? :( I'm very disappointed by Lucasart. I spent 58$ CDN and I could have bought the DVD set instead. At least that one is incredibly worth it.
Your gripping about 30ms ping? Give me a fucking break man, I have to use Qwests DSL and my lowest ping is 80ms and I can kick most peoples asses in BF1942 with half my ping.

I'll be playing the game within the next hour after work, so I'll reserve comments on the game itself but to blame the ping for shitty MP? Pfffft, perhaps you need to go back to Quake? :rolleyes:
 
Impulse2k

IceWind said:
Your gripping about 30ms ping? Give me a fucking break man, I have to use Qwests DSL and my lowest ping is 80ms and I can kick most peoples asses in BF1942 with half my ping.

I'll be playing the game within the next hour after work, so I'll reserve comments on the game itself but to blame the ping for shitty MP? Pfffft, perhaps you need to go back to Quake? :rolleyes:
I think what he's saying that even with a low ping it feels like you're playing on dial-up. I've been playing MP on and off through out the day and I'm gonna have to agree with him.

I wish I would've waited a few extra hours to see all the negative comments before I picked this game up...
 
The Saint

Impulse you got that right.

It feels like you are on dial-up.

ICEWIND you are going to have to think twice before you speak. :rolleyes:
 
forcemac101

after playing it some more it s defiently a waste of cash. Get the DVD set instead if you are going to spend money this week on anything star wars. The graphics are pretty, but those even get old after about an hour due to the blur effect...it actually bothers me a little...like I am lookin at a 50hz screen. The game is has the right idea, but leave it to lucas arts to butcher it........
 
The Saint

foremac I agree completely with you: I feel the same.

I don`t understand actually WHY in the world we cannot have a decent game these days!

Remember X-wing vs Tie Fighter? That game was simply awesome, but why?? Because it had a good story behind it and some decent graphics too. Nowadays we have some games with GREAT graphics and lack of storyline completely! Is it really difficult or a waste of money to hire some Storyline artist and let them do what they do best?

:( sigh
 
OpStar

OpStar

I've been playing it off and on since about 1am and I like it a lot.

No complaints here.

Is there a console or fps command though?
 
R

RikuS

I just got this game home (didnt pay 50 bones btw, only paid 30....gotta love trade-ins) and I click the nice little button that says "install" and I get this

":\GameData\Setup.exe
Only part of a ReadProcessMemory or WriteProcessMemory request was completed"

WTF?

-Rikus

-edit
I changed drives to my normal cd-rom and it's installing now....go figure!
 
D

Dan_D

Well the single player game gets harder the further you get into it. Plus you can use the X-Wing's and Snow Speeders and things of that nature. Which is cool. Although the controls are fucked up.

The graphics are great.

You should pay attention to the lighting on Endor. It reminds me of the HDR lighting from the pics concerning the last Farcry patch for the 6800's.

The game engine is good.

The gameplay is good in single player

MP has some speed issues. The MP felt sluggish, like I was playing on a less powerfull system than I was. I've got a 4Mbit Internet connection and even with a lower ping it felt pretty bad.

With the exception of the Desert Air Skiff thing I can't seem to ever get multiple people into vehicles that should allow for it. So right now I am not sure what's up with that. It may be due to the fact that I'm working with the single player computer.

I think this would be a damn good lan game and with some mods you could really do some kickass stuff. Overall I am happy with the game. Do I think it was worth what I spend on it? Well not really. For $39 I'd be ok, for $50 I think it was a bit high, but enjoyable non-the less.
 
D

Defective

I'm enjoying it but I have a few grips. The AI for the other team on Medium is pretty pathetic.

It took me forever to set up my configuration. I cant figure out why this is such a hard thing for companies to figure out. They had it down pat in Halflife and that was 1998! Why is it that companies try to reinvent the wheel. It should not take me 15 minutes to configure such simple controls. AND it was buggy! I was discusted by the set up.

That being said, the game runs well. I like the different selections of troups. They are all small variations of each other but I liked the feel. I liked the slow walking tank for the Clone army. Powerful but VERY slow. Also, tanks dont die very fast but, thats good when they are so slow.

I agree that it looks like it will be a good lan game.
 
B

Bane

This is why you wait for a few reviews to pop up before going out and buying a game.
 
K

Kong

I would not have bought this but for the fact that I have a 9 and 7 yo sons who will love it. I have only tried the SP which was ok, the AI is actually pretty decent on some maps. I'll give the MP a try later today and post my thoughts after I give it a whirl.
 
D

Defective

Kong said:
I would not have bought this but for the fact that I have a 9 and 7 yo sons who will love it. I have only tried the SP which was ok, the AI is actually pretty decent on some maps. I'll give the MP a try later today and post my thoughts after I give it a whirl.
Click to expand...

Yea, I noticed that. On some maps the AI was truely pathetic and on others they seemed to do pretty well. Very odd.
 
I

IceWindus

First off, I must point out that I had my mind as open as possible for this game. I was like many of you, very excited and exstatic about having a game like BF1942 set in the Star Wars universe. I was open to pretty much anything. Intial video shots got me ever more excited then ever, I couldn't wait! No one was more excited then I was to play this game, my dream of piloting an AT-AT walker has at long last come true!

I didn't allow my spirits to be dampered by the intial bad comments that the game started to recieve, I kept to holding my judgment until I actually played it myself in person.

Now that I have, i'll give you a plain and simple outline of how I feel.

PLUSES:

Decent gameplay mechanics of BF1942. The general look and feel is the same, so its real easy to get into.

Graphics are not bad. I'd give them a slight edge over BF1942 due to the shadowing and Bumpmapping.

Vehicles are identical clones to the movies, so they didn't screw that up.

Its Star Wars and I get to drive an AT AT walker!

MINUSES:

Menu:
First gripe right of the getgo is the awful designed menu interface. I found myself constantly fighting the mouse and keyboard just to choose the right keystroke to bind.
Not only that, but you can't freaking scroll down using the mouse or scroll bar, you need to use the damn arrow keys!
Finding the correct mapped button with the function was also time consuming as its never very clear on WHAT your actually mapping. I found myself spending 15 mins figuring out why their was TWO different X and y Axis for vehicles and fighters!

The menu selection along with setting up the mission options is also is poorly laid out, you end up just wanting to take defaults just to keep from wasting time.

In game, it doesn't get much better. The layout of the HUD is decent enough but the the order menu for troops is an absolute joke. I though BF1942's was a pain, but this makes it seem like 1, 2, 3 colored button style compared to Battlefronts.

The team and players menu is also poorely designed. You end up having to spend several seconds just to find your damn name sprawled across a have transparent menu that actually PAUSES the game while your playing. In other words, you are one nice sitting bantha fodder while you do a innocent player check online.

Multiplayer:
BF1942 it feels, BF1942 how it plays it is not. After a decent 30min practice via solo *don't even get me started on the retarded AI, these guys make BF1942 bots seem like having Doctorate degree's* I decided it was for some multiplayer mayem!

Again, the piss ass menu system gives you NO options to sort servers by ping, name, or even MAP type! Nope you can sort by ping and thats it which brings up the biggest flaw i've seen in a multiplayer PC game, its LOCKED!! Yes the FPS for multiplayer is lOCKED at 20fps! I shit you not, Gamespy is using some sort of packet transfering system that locks all machines at 20fps at the server level!!

You could be chugging away at 100fps plus on single player and its a wizz bang of a time but go to multiplayer and that A64 3800+ with 6800GT or X800T with 2 Gig of DDR500 Ram and the game runs like it was your machine you had running StarCrafts launch!

Going from single player smoothness to a locked 20fps multiplayer which we ALL know important it is to have a good FPS rate in order to play well. Thanks to Pandemic and Gamespy, we ALL get to play on a level playing field because WE all get to play the game at 20fps. I recall shooting a Snowspeeder coming directly at me in my AT-AT. I shot two large laser blasts directly at him. Thanks to the 20fps lock, SOMEHOW they missed. WTF? Why?? Oh wait, not only am I at a piss ass dibilitaing 20fps but my ping is also around the 150 range for even the top pinged server according to the server listings! Wooo hoo, best of both worlds, its like im playing 56k again!!

Sadly enough, Galactic Battlegrounds for BF1942 did a much better job for level layout. Hoth especially.

Graphics:
While decent are NOT up to par with what PC's can do. Though the shadowing and bummapping is a nice touch, many textures look AKA 1999 era. Very flat and boring in most buildings and the interiors of the fighters and tanks arn't much better then Roque Squadron on the N64.

WTF is up with the stupid "dreamy" feel of the graphics? Am I supposed to be high on crack playing this game? Turning of motion blur and other option *forgot name* don't give the game any more of a crisp feeling. Even with draw and LOD totally cranked to max gives most of the levels a very "cramped" feeling. Hoth especially feels like im a freaking snow playground rather then a battlefield. This definently reaks of cross platform development.

Sound: This in itself you have to TRY to screw up in Star Wars games. I never though it be possible to get this wrong but Pandemic did it. Most sounds are pretty close to their movie relations, gun blasts, concussion grenades, TIE fighters,ect... seem to have thier place. But many like the AT-ST laser blasts and AT-AT walker sounds are..well...not even close, Cmon, is it that hard to do?

And why even with music, ambient and effect volumes turned up I still had to crank my speakers up to hear much of anything?

What hurts me most? I get to drive an AT-AT walker but there is NO external camera of any kind other then one sitting above the top where I can basically see my AT-AT head and nothing in front of me. Oh, and I can't crush vehicles or troops with my might ATAT feet. Sigh................24 years of waiting and this is what I get?

Im gonna go cry now.....
 
