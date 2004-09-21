Battlefront Impressions

First off, I must point out that I had my mind as open as possible for this game. I was like many of you, very excited and exstatic about having a game like BF1942 set in the Star Wars universe. I was open to pretty much anything. Intial video shots got me ever more excited then ever, I couldn't wait! No one was more excited then I was to play this game, my dream of piloting an AT-AT walker has at long last come true!



I didn't allow my spirits to be dampered by the intial bad comments that the game started to recieve, I kept to holding my judgment until I actually played it myself in person.



Now that I have, i'll give you a plain and simple outline of how I feel.



PLUSES:



Decent gameplay mechanics of BF1942. The general look and feel is the same, so its real easy to get into.



Graphics are not bad. I'd give them a slight edge over BF1942 due to the shadowing and Bumpmapping.



Vehicles are identical clones to the movies, so they didn't screw that up.



Its Star Wars and I get to drive an AT AT walker!



MINUSES:



Menu:

First gripe right of the getgo is the awful designed menu interface. I found myself constantly fighting the mouse and keyboard just to choose the right keystroke to bind.

Not only that, but you can't freaking scroll down using the mouse or scroll bar, you need to use the damn arrow keys!

Finding the correct mapped button with the function was also time consuming as its never very clear on WHAT your actually mapping. I found myself spending 15 mins figuring out why their was TWO different X and y Axis for vehicles and fighters!



The menu selection along with setting up the mission options is also is poorly laid out, you end up just wanting to take defaults just to keep from wasting time.



In game, it doesn't get much better. The layout of the HUD is decent enough but the the order menu for troops is an absolute joke. I though BF1942's was a pain, but this makes it seem like 1, 2, 3 colored button style compared to Battlefronts.



The team and players menu is also poorely designed. You end up having to spend several seconds just to find your damn name sprawled across a have transparent menu that actually PAUSES the game while your playing. In other words, you are one nice sitting bantha fodder while you do a innocent player check online.



Multiplayer:

BF1942 it feels, BF1942 how it plays it is not. After a decent 30min practice via solo *don't even get me started on the retarded AI, these guys make BF1942 bots seem like having Doctorate degree's* I decided it was for some multiplayer mayem!



Again, the piss ass menu system gives you NO options to sort servers by ping, name, or even MAP type! Nope you can sort by ping and thats it which brings up the biggest flaw i've seen in a multiplayer PC game, its LOCKED!! Yes the FPS for multiplayer is lOCKED at 20fps! I shit you not, Gamespy is using some sort of packet transfering system that locks all machines at 20fps at the server level!!



You could be chugging away at 100fps plus on single player and its a wizz bang of a time but go to multiplayer and that A64 3800+ with 6800GT or X800T with 2 Gig of DDR500 Ram and the game runs like it was your machine you had running StarCrafts launch!



Going from single player smoothness to a locked 20fps multiplayer which we ALL know important it is to have a good FPS rate in order to play well. Thanks to Pandemic and Gamespy, we ALL get to play on a level playing field because WE all get to play the game at 20fps. I recall shooting a Snowspeeder coming directly at me in my AT-AT. I shot two large laser blasts directly at him. Thanks to the 20fps lock, SOMEHOW they missed. WTF? Why?? Oh wait, not only am I at a piss ass dibilitaing 20fps but my ping is also around the 150 range for even the top pinged server according to the server listings! Wooo hoo, best of both worlds, its like im playing 56k again!!



Sadly enough, Galactic Battlegrounds for BF1942 did a much better job for level layout. Hoth especially.



Graphics:

While decent are NOT up to par with what PC's can do. Though the shadowing and bummapping is a nice touch, many textures look AKA 1999 era. Very flat and boring in most buildings and the interiors of the fighters and tanks arn't much better then Roque Squadron on the N64.



WTF is up with the stupid "dreamy" feel of the graphics? Am I supposed to be high on crack playing this game? Turning of motion blur and other option *forgot name* don't give the game any more of a crisp feeling. Even with draw and LOD totally cranked to max gives most of the levels a very "cramped" feeling. Hoth especially feels like im a freaking snow playground rather then a battlefield. This definently reaks of cross platform development.



Sound: This in itself you have to TRY to screw up in Star Wars games. I never though it be possible to get this wrong but Pandemic did it. Most sounds are pretty close to their movie relations, gun blasts, concussion grenades, TIE fighters,ect... seem to have thier place. But many like the AT-ST laser blasts and AT-AT walker sounds are..well...not even close, Cmon, is it that hard to do?



And why even with music, ambient and effect volumes turned up I still had to crank my speakers up to hear much of anything?



What hurts me most? I get to drive an AT-AT walker but there is NO external camera of any kind other then one sitting above the top where I can basically see my AT-AT head and nothing in front of me. Oh, and I can't crush vehicles or troops with my might ATAT feet. Sigh................24 years of waiting and this is what I get?



Im gonna go cry now.....