Battlefront 2 direct x 12 choppy fps on 2060

Hey guys. I wanted to know why BF2 gives me crappy performance with DX12 enabled? I get really bad fps. But unchecking it, everything is smooth.

Is there a known bug? I thought DX12 would enable smoother gameplay? Is this game set up wrong? My system setup wrong? Not sure what could be causing this.

I am running at 1440p all ultra settings. My video card is a EVGA 2060 KO ULTRA with a 10700k.

Thanks.
 
I had the same issue on my 2080 when I first got the game and played around with it initially. Unfortunately I got distracted by other games since and haven't went back to play it anymore, so I don't have a solution.
 
