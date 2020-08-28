Battlefront 2 direct x 12 choppy fps on 2060

Hey guys. I wanted to know why BF2 gives me crappy performance with DX12 enabled? I get really bad fps. But unchecking it, everything is smooth.



Is there a known bug? I thought DX12 would enable smoother gameplay? Is this game set up wrong? My system setup wrong? Not sure what could be causing this.



I am running at 1440p all ultra settings. My video card is a EVGA 2060 KO ULTRA with a 10700k.



Thanks.