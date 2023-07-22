Battery health on Android?

I got a new Google Pixel 7. My first phone that uses the new charging protocols, PD 3.0. I currently only have a single charger and one usb cord that supports PD charging. I am getting more soon and replacing all my old chargers and cables.

My new phone has a smaller battery and I use it alot more and the battery no longer lasts like my old phone.

I was wondering if it is OK to keep it hooked to the charger when I am not using it. I like to use the clock screen in the "Alarm Clock for Free" app while it is sitting in the phone stand while I am on my computer as I am OCD about knowing the time. I would like to be able to get up, grab my phone and go and have it fully charged. Is this going to cause the battery to wear down prematurely?



I plan on getting a wireless charger for my desk and one for the nightstand next to my bed so I don't have to worry about plugging it in or unplugging it.



What are your thoughts on this?

Thanks.